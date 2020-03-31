Preliminary results of Artsakh elections due on April 1; voter turnout at 72.7%

A total of 76, 471 citizens or 72.7% of voters cast their ballot in parliamentary and presidential elections in the Republic of Artsakh, Head of the Central Electoral Commission Srbuhi Arzumanyan told a press conference.

She said the preliminary results of the elections will be summed up by 8 pm on April 1.

Fourteen candidates wrere running for President: Kristin Balayan, Vitaly Balasanyan, Sergey Amiryan, David Babayan, Bella Lalayan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Hayk Khanumyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Vahan Badasyan, Masis Mayilyan, Ashot Ghulian, Ruslan Israyelyan, Ashot Dadayan and Melsik Poghosyan.

Twelve political parties were running for Parliament: National Revival, United Fatherland, Independence Generation, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Revolutionary Party of Artsakh, Free Fatherland bloc, Justice Party, Democratic Party of Artsakh, Unified Armenia Party, Conservative Party of Artsakh, Communist Party of Nagorno Karabakh and New Artsakh bloc.

A total of 103,663 citizens were eligible to vote. The elections were monitored by 963 observers; 231 journalists covered the polls.