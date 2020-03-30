The Netherlands now considers Armenia a “safe country of origin”

By the decision of the Secretary of State for Migration of the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Armenia is now considered a safe country of origin, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs.

Annie Bruckers-Knoll, Secretary of State for Migration at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, has informed the House of Representatives in a March 27 letter that the changes that have taken place in Armenia since May have significantly contributed to the establishment of rule of law and order in the country, the number of asylum seekers from Armenia has fallen sharply.

Taking into consideration the above-said and a number of other indicators, Armenia is now regarded as safe country of origin, she said.