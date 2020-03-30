Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation

The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of coronavirus, the BBC reports.

Prince Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was tested and did not have the virus, but will self-isolate until the end of the week.

A Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government’s restrictions.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said.

Prince Charles spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.

According to government guidelines, anyone with symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, while everyone living in their household should self-isolate for two weeks.