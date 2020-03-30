Armenian President pens letter to China’s Xi Jinping

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. President Sarkissian has congratulated the President of China on the great progress made in the fight against the new type of coronavirus.

Emphasizing that the epidemic was contained due to the decisive actions of the Chinese government, as well as the tireless and selfless dedication of the people, President Sarkissian noted: “The new type of coronavirus has once again proven that international solidarity is the only effective way to deal with such global challenges, as no region of the world can avoid the spread of the virus.”

Highlighting the consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional close cooperation with China, President Sarkissian expressed his deep gratitude for China’s continued assistance to Armenia in preventing and overcoming the new type of coronavirus.

Noting that China’s experience in preventing the spread of the infection and effectively combating the disease is exemplary to Armenia, President Sarkissian also suggested considering China’s further support to Armenia in the form of equipment, supplies, and professional assistance.