Armenians asked to stay at home, freedom of movement to be limited

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia have been asked to stay at home until March 31 in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Commandant’s decision, the freedom of movement will be restricted across the Republic of Armenia and a mandatory self-isolation regime in the place of residence or another preferred place will be introduced.

The measures aim to restrict the immediate contacts with other people and thus prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Certain types of economic activity have also been banned with some exceptions. All restaurants, cafes, most production facilities have been ordered to close.

Production of food, beverages and cigarettes will be allowed. Grocery shops, supermarkets and pharmacies will keep working.

Citizens will need identification documents and special permits to venture outside. They will also be required to fill in a special blank to explain the purpose of leaving the house.

Armenia has so far confirmed 249 cases of coronavirus, six patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.