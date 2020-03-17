Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus, the BBC reports.

The couple, who are now in self-quarantine in their Queensland rented home, announced they had tested positive last week.

The couple were on the Gold Coast as Hanks made a film about Elvis Presley. Production has been put on hold.

There are currently 375 confirmed cases of the virus in Australia.

Hanks, 63, said last Thursday on Instagram he had come down with the virus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” he said in a post.

He later followed up with another post, thanking “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us”.