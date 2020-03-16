Canada to close borders to most foreigners over coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the federal government will close its borders to most people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents as part of its efforts to combat COVID-19, The Globe and Mail reports.

There are exceptions to the travel ban, such as U.S. citizens and diplomats.

Mr. Trudeau, who himself is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, said Monday that air operators will receive the formal order to ban all passengers who are presenting symptoms from getting on board.

A basic assessment will be required based on advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Mr. Trudeau said, adding any individual with symptoms will not be able to enter the country.

Mr. Trudeau said the federal government will set up a financial support program for Canadians who still need to get on a plane.

He said that, starting Wednesday, only four airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal will be accepting international flights.

Mr. Trudeau also said that those who just arrived to the country must self-isolate for 14 days.