Armenian nationals in Greece advised to contact the Embassy

Armenian nationals in Greece are advised to contact the Embassy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Armenian Embassy in Athens calls on Armenian nations living in Greece to contact the diplomatic mission and leave information by sending their name and surname, the place of residence and telephone number.

Provision of such information doesn’t lead to any kind of obligations.

The Embassy can be reached at +30 2106831130 (extension 207) from 9 am to 4 pm.