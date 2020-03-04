SportTop

Baby Micki’s born: Mkhitaryan shares photo with wife and son

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 4, 2020, 22:03
Less than a minute

Armenia captain Henrkh Mkhitaryan has shared a photo with wife and newborn son.

“Baby Micki’s born. Everyone’s doing very well, super happy parents! A future footballer you think?” the Roma midfielder captioned the photo.

Show More
Back to top button
Close