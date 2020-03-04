Home | All news | Sport | Baby Micki’s born: Mkhitaryan shares photo with wife and son SportTop Baby Micki’s born: Mkhitaryan shares photo with wife and son Siranush Ghazanchyan March 4, 2020, 22:03 Less than a minute Armenia captain Henrkh Mkhitaryan has shared a photo with wife and newborn son. “Baby Micki’s born. Everyone’s doing very well, super happy parents! A future footballer you think?” the Roma midfielder captioned the photo. Baby Micki’s born👶🏻🍼Everyone’s doing very well, super happy parents! A future footballer you think?🤔🤩⚽️👟[Hamlet Mkhitaryan, 04.03.2020] #babymicki #hamlet #mkhitaryan #micki #henrikhbetty pic.twitter.com/vcvxjHOUfn— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 4, 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print