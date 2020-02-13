Armenia hails Syrian Parliament Resolution recognizing the Genocide

Armenia has highly appreciated the adoption of the Resolution on the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian people by the People’s Council of the Arab Republic of Syria.

“The genocide unleashed by the Young Turk government, a significant part of which took place in the territory of Syria under the Ottoman Empire at the time, forms part of the general historic memory of the Armenian and Syrian peoples,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Syrian people, who witnessed the atrocities against the Armenian people, were among the first to extend a helping hand to the victims of the genocide. Thousands of survivors reclaimed their new homeland in Syria by forming one of the richest Armenian communities and contributing to the development of the country,” the statement continued.

The Foreign Ministry said “the resolution is a vivid testimony to the centuries-old friendship and mutual sympathy of the Armenian and Syrian peoples.

“It is a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and preventing genocides,” it concluded.

The Syrian legislative body voted unanimously today to pass a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.