Syrian Parliament recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament voted unanimously today to adopt a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, SANA reports.

The Parliament’s Secretary Rami Saleh was earlier quoted by Ahval News as saying that “the history of the Ottoman Empire is full of massacres of various components of the Armenian, Syrian peoples and others.”

The website quoted the head of the Council’s Arab and Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, MP Boutros Morjana as saying: “There is no doubt that the massacre certainly occurred and there was a genocide of the Armenian, Assyrian and Syriac peoples. It is time to recognize this genocide.”

The resolution was presented by the Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.