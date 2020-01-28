Coronavirus death toll climbs to 106 as China tightens measures

The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106, with the number of infections almost doubling in a day, the BBC reports.

The number of total cases confirmed by China rose to 4,515 as of 27 January, up from 2,835 a day earlier.

Japan is sending a plane to Wuhan to evacuate its citizens, as efforts to repatriate foreign nationals from the city at the epicenter of the outbreak gather pace.

The virus has spread across China and to at least 16 countries globally.

Wuhan, as well as wider Hubei province, are already effectively in a lockdown with strict transport restrictions in and out of the area. Wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some Chinese cities.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned citizens to temporarily avoid visiting China.