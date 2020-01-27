Citizens of Armenia warned against visiting China

The Foreign Ministry is recommending citizens of the Republic of Armenia are recommended not to visit China, except in cases of urgent need.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in China, the Ministry of Health and specialized agencies keep following the situation connected with the new type of coronavirus

The agencies are in contact with international organizations as well as the authorities of the People’s Republic of China and with other partner countries to exchange necessary information.

“Given the current situation with the coronavirus infection, we urge Armenian citizens to temporarily avoid visits to China, except in cases of urgent need,” the Consular service of the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also urged Armenians in the Republic of China to keep in touch with the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.