Former Armenia international Marcos Pizzelli retires from football

Former Armenia international Marcos Pizzelli has announced he is retiring from football at age 35.

Injured by personal training in Brazil, Marcos underwent additional medical examination in Armenia, FC Ararat Armenia said in a statement.

The player refused from needed surgery and decided to end his career, the club said.

“I am 35 years old and do not want to get injured again in the future,” the player said in a video message.

“I would like to thank everyone. I am very sad. I would like to help Ararat-Armenia, but this is life. I would like to wish Ararat-Armenia good luck and I hope that they will play in the Europa League this year,” Marcos said.

Born in Brazil, Marcos Pizzelli had been playing for the Armenian national team since 2008, but retired from international football last year.