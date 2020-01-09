Armenia readying for tourism boom

With Ryanair expected to launch flights to Armenia next week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expects 2020 to be a better year for tourism.

“We all expect that 2020 will be a better year in terms of tourism, and there are specific impulses to think about,” the Prime Minister told a government sitting today.

“Budget Airlines flights to Armenia will start soon, Ryanair will launch the first flight next week, and the process is ongoing,” Pashinyan said.

He recalled that most prestigious media outlets are advising their readers to choose Armenia as their main tourism destination in 2020.

“All this is very good, but I would like to stress that we have a lot to do in the field, in particular in terms of raising the level of service in our country,” the Prime Minister noted.

He instructed the heads of relevant structures to address the issues in the sector.