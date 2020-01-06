Armenia among Evening Standard’s hottest travel destinations 2020

The Evening Standard has included Armenia’s capital Yerevan among 2020’s hottest travel destination.

“Currently a relatively undiscovered corner of the world for Brits, Yerevan has museums, Soviet-era architecture and medieval churches aplenty. Geghard, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is a must. A labyrinthine monastery, carved into the mountains, dating back to the Fourth century,” the Evening Standard writes.

The author advises to make the most of the lively, ever-evolving foodie scene – try Armenian dolma or head to the Yerevan Brandy Company distillery to sample Winston Churchill’s favorite brandy, Ararat. Tastings are pleasingly generous.

British luxury travel agent Black Tomato has added a tour of Yerevan to its 2020 offerings. “Summer is the best time to visit,” says the company’s co-founder Tom Marchant, “when locals flock to the so-called Pink City to make the most of its outdoor cafes and gathering in Republic Square to literally soak in its fountains and lakes.”

The Brits are also advised to visit Bhutan, Kanazawa (Japan), Faroe Islands, Mexico, Paris and Transylvania (Romania).