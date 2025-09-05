Armenian Security Council Secretary meets French counterpart in Paris

During a working visit to Paris, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Nicolas Roche, Secretary General for Defense and National Security under the Prime Minister of France.

The sides discussed the bilateral agenda of Armenia–France relations, with a particular focus on security cooperation. They also addressed collaboration in the fields of cybersecurity and tackling challenges related to disinformation in the information environment.

Grigoryan briefed his counterpart on the agreements reached on August 8 concerning the unblocking of regional communications, stressing that the initiative will create broad economic opportunities both for the region and for countries beyond it.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to further institutionalize the existing ties between the two offices.