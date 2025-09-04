Implementation of Washington agreements could transform the region – CoE Secretary General

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has welcomed the Washington Declaration by Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing it as a potential turning point.
According to the Secretary General, its implementation could transform the region through reconciliation, stability and development.
“This peace must be built on our values: democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” he stressed.
“The Council of Europe will stand with Armenia and Azerbaijan on the road to peace,” he noted.