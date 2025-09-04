Armenia’s Education Minister visits newly opened TUMO Center in Japan

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan visited the recently opened TUMO Center in Takasaki, Japan’s Gunma Prefecture. The center, which launched in July 2025, is the first international TUMO hub established in Asia.

During her visit, Minister Andreasyan toured the facility and learned about its educational programs and teaching methods. She highlighted the significance of the Takasaki center, noting that it plays a key role in expanding access to TUMO’s innovative educational model and promoting Armenia’s successful experience abroad.

Located in the G Messe Gunma convention complex, the new center was established in cooperation with the Gunma Prefecture authorities. Discussions with the leadership of TUMO Gunma focused on future collaboration, including plans to launch new TUMO boxes and centers in the Japanese cities of Maebashi and Kusatsu, making the program accessible to more teenagers across the country.

TUMO continues to expand its international presence. Nine additional centers are scheduled to open this year in Argentina, the United States, the Netherlands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Portugal. At present, 11 international TUMO centers operate worldwide, including in France, Portugal, Germany, Albania, and other countries.

The opening of TUMO Gunma coincided with the global events surrounding Expo 2025 Osaka. The center currently serves around 3,000 students annually, and once fully operational, it is expected to accommodate up to 9,400 students each year.