Armenian Deputy PM receives EU Special envoy

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Magdalena Grono. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, also attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8 in Washington, as well as on issues related to the Armenia–EU cooperation agenda.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of relations and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation within the framework of Armenia–EU partnership.