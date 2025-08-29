Master Plan of future Academic City discussed

A consultation chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held to review the master plan of the future Academic City.

Representatives of Gmp International GmbH Architects and Engineers, the company designing the project, presented the updated plan, noting that adjustments had been made following earlier discussions and feedback. The changes mainly concern the positioning of clusters, green zones, and infrastructure solutions. The conversation also touched upon the overall master plan, with an emphasis on maximizing the potential of the area while ensuring opportunities for the city’s future expansion.

The meeting addressed issues related to the transport hub envisaged by the plan, with officials stressing that all transport communications will be interconnected within the Academic City.

Participants also exchanged views on infrastructure development, particularly upcoming works in electricity, water, and gas supply. It was highlighted that construction will proceed in stages, with the first phase focusing on the development of the technological cluster.

Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed that the master plan be finalized and submitted for approval. He also underlined the importance of developing a landscaping project to be implemented step by step. Stressing that the Academic City is a strategic priority for the Armenian Government, the Prime Minister issued specific assignments to the responsible officials, instructing them to carry out the works in accordance with a clear timeline.