Kim Kardashian highlights Armenian heritage at San Lazzaro Island in Venice

Armenian-American entrepreneur and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the Armenian island of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in Venice, sharing the experience with her 355 million Instagram followers. Through a series of stories, she highlighted the island’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Kardashian presented rare Armenian manuscripts, including vividly illustrated gospels, admired for their intricate details and centuries-long preservation. She also showcased jeweled crowns, ornate chalices, and finely crafted crosses, drawing attention to the depth of Armenian religious and cultural traditions. In one of her captions, she noted the island’s significance as home to the “third largest collection of Armenian manuscripts and documents,” underscoring its importance as a global center of Armenian scholarship.

