Proposed Ukraine land concessions are Putin’s trap, EU’s top diplomat tells BBC

The top diplomat of the European Union (EU) has warned against pushing Ukraine to give up territories to Russia as part of a future peace deal.

Speaking in her first UK interview since EU leaders joined Donald Trump’s White House peace talks with Ukraine, Kaja Kallas told the BBC’s Today programme that letting Russia keep Ukrainian territories was a “trap that Putin wants us to walk into”.

The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine has long been under Russian control.

Ukraine has consistently rejected conceding Donbas to the Kremlin in exchange for peace, though Trump stressed the need for “swapping of territories.”