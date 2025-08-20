TopWorld

Israel Defense Minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 20, 2025, 10:47
Less than a minute
Reuters

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the military’s plan to conquer Gaza City and authorized the call-up of around 60,000 reservists to carry it out, his ministry confirmed on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry confirmed to AFP.

