Israel Defense Minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the military’s plan to conquer Gaza City and authorized the call-up of around 60,000 reservists to carry it out, his ministry confirmed on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry confirmed to AFP.
