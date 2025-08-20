Final £1 coins featuring late Queen enter circulation

The last batch of £1 coins bearing the face of the late Queen Elizabeth II is entering circulation, with more than 23 million of them destined for tills and people’s pockets, the BBC reports.

The Royal Mint said the release of the final Elizabeth II coins, dated 2021 and 2022, marks “a pivotal moment in British coinage history”.

Alongside them, a further 7.5m new King Charles III coins are also entering circulation.

His face has been seen on UK coins since 2023, but only on £1 and 50p denominations so far.