TopWorld

Dozens of Afghan deportees from Iran killed in bus crash

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 20, 2025, 11:08
Less than a minute

A traffic accident in western Afghanistan has killed 73 people, including 17 children, most of whom were on a bus carrying Afghan migrants deported from Iran, the BBC quotes a Taliban official as saying.

The bus, en route to Kabul, caught fire on Tuesday night after colliding with a truck and motorcycle in Herat province, said Ahmadullah Mottaqi, the Taliban’s director of information and culture in Herat.

Everyone aboard the bus was killed, as well as two people from the other vehicles, he said.

In recent months Iran has stepped up its deportations of undocumented Afghan migrants who have fled conflict in their homeland.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 20, 2025, 11:08
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button