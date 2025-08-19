Trump calls Putin to propose Zelensky meeting after White House talks on Ukraine ‘security guarantee’

US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks at the White House with Ukraine’s Volodymir Zelensky and EU leaders.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” he wrote.

“After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself.”

Trump also said security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed during today’s talks, which he says “would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America”.