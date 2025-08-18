Iran’s Pezeshkian heads to Yerevan for talks with Armenian officials

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Yerevan on Monday noon at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, IRNA reports.

The President was seen off at Mehrabad Airport by Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Leader’s aide Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi, and several cabinet members.

During the visit, Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold talks with Armenian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Speaking to reporters before departure, the president underlined that his trip to Armenia comes as part of a broader initiative to strengthen Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

“This visit is in continuation of the trips we have prioritized to neighboring states. Based on the policies and the view of the Leader, our neighbors are a priority for building relations,” he said.

Pezeshkian described Armenia as a “friend and neighbor” with which Iran has “strategic relations.”

He noted that Tehran has consistently sought to maintain strong political, social, cultural, and economic cooperation with Yerevan.

He added that several agreements have already been signed between the two sides, facilitating bilateral cooperation, but the current trip is intended to accelerate and advance the implementation of those commitments.

“This trip is more for pursuing and expediting the actions and agreements that can be effective and constructive,” the president stressed.