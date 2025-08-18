Iran says it will continue talks with IAEA after curbing access

Iran will continue talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and the two sides will probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, told state media on Monday, Reuters reports.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear sites since Israel and the U.S. bombed them during a 12-day war in June, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain his top priority.

Decisions have not been made on the next round of negotiations but “there will probably be another round of talks in the coming days,” Baghaei said.

Tehran has accused the IAEA of effectively paving the way for the Israel-U.S. attacks with a report on May 31 that led the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.