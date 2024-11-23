Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between Yerevan and Los Angeles

An official delegation led by Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has left for Los Angeles, the Mayor’s spokesman Hayk Kostanyan informs.

Tigran Avinyan will meet with his Los Angeles counterpart, Mayor Karen Bass, to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, members of the Yerevan delegation will also get acquainted with the activities of city management centers and “smart” solutions using digital technologies, which allow providing high-quality and transparent services to citizens.