A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit 42 km northeast of the city of Goris, Armenia at 12:10 local time (08:10 GMT).

According to the Seismic Protection Survive of the Armenian Ministry of Interior, the quake was registered at the depth of 10 km, the intensity reached 5-6 at the epicenter in Azerbaijan (geographic coordinates 39.79⁰ north latitude and 46.63⁰ east longitude).

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Goris, Sisian, Meghri, Kapan, Kajaran, Agarak in Armenia’s Syunik region.