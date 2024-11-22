AmCham Armenia hosts Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of DFC

The American Chamber of Commerce hosted an important meeting with Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

In line with its commitment to strengthening U.S., foreign, and local investment ties and building solid economic infrastructure, AmCham Armenia brought together its member companies for a broader discussion on sustainable development.

This event highlighted the financing opportunities by the DFC to foster investment opportunities, support private sector-led initiatives, and develop the Armenian and regional economies.

AmCham Armenia President Elina Margaryan in her opening remarks emphasized the role of such initiatives to create economic and development impact for growth on a national scale. Mr. Angell delivered a detailed presentation on the sectors the DFC actively supports, including financial services, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, and agriculture, and addressed the opportunities for interested companies to engage with DFC. The event also featured a Q&A session, providing attendees a chance to network with Mr. Angell directly by expanding on the possible ways for cooperation.

U.S. Embassy Armenia Economic and Commercial Unit Chief and AmCham Armenia Board Member Warren Wilson noted, “DFC’s interest in expanding its portfolio in Armenia reflects the strong bilateral economic cooperation and commercial opportunities between the United States of America and Armenia.”

AmCham President Elina Margaryan remarked, “This cooperation with such a top-notch development finance institution and continuous partnership will lead to considerable growth and positive change in the Armenian economy.”

DFC Managing Director Kenneth Angell shared, “DFC is committed to helping unleash the potential of Armenia’s economy by partnering with the Armenian private sector to drive economic opportunity and strengthen Armenia’s economic prosperity.