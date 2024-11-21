PM Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU relations with German lawmakers

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Anton Hofreiter, Chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on European Union Affairs.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and commended the intensive cooperation between Armenia and Germany in various areas. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, including on international platforms.

The interlocutors discussed Armenia-European Union relations and their development, issues related to the implementation of democratic reforms in the country with EU support.

The discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty, the position of the Republic of Armenia in that context, and the border delimitation process were touched upon. The activities of the EU Civil Mission in the Republic of Armenia were highlighted in terms of ensuring regional stability.

Views were also exchanged on other issues of regional importance.