Belgian politicians, lawmakers urge Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian prisoners

In the backdrop of the COP29 currently taking place in Baku 20 members of the Belgian Federal Parliament, the Flemish Parliament, the Walloon Parliament and the Parliament of the Brussels-Capital-Region address the Azerbaijani Government and the Belgian government’s delegation to COP29, with three main demands: liberation of the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan. protection of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh and withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces from the occupied sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia well as restraint of any kind of Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Armenia.

The Belgians politicians and parliamentarians who co-signed this statement stem from the major political parties of the country, i.e. MR, Les Engagés, DéFI, N-VA, CD&V, Vooruit and Groen. The presidents of MR – Georges-Louis Bouchez, of Les Engagés – Maxime Prévot, and of Defi – Sophie Rohonyi also endorsed the statement.

The Belgian politicians emphasize that as the host country, Azerbaijan has an obligation to demonstrate a tangible commitment to the fundamental principles of human rights, human dignity, and justice. Further they state their demands by recalling the resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict adopted by the Belgian Federal Parliament, the Flemish Parliament, the Walloon Parliament since December 16, 2020. In line with these resolutions as well as those adopted by the European Parliament since May 2021 and October 2024, the Belgian politicians urge the government of Azerbaijan to:

immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and captives in Baku, including the military-political leadership of Nagorno Karabakh;

ensure that the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh stays intact, including the monasteries khachkars and refrain from their albanisation as well as history revisionism;

refrain from threats and any aggression against the Republic of Armenia, withdraw the Azerbaijani military forces from the occupied territories of the Republic of Armenia.”

Additionally, the co-signatories call on the delegation of the Belgian government to act in the spirit of the above- mentioned parliamentary resolutions while participating in COP29.

The President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) – Kaspar Karampetian welcomed this initiative, stating

“We are grateful for the support of the co-signatories of the statement among which are presidents of the major political parties, high-ranking parliamentarians and representatives from all levels of the legislative. It is necessary to exercise pressure on the Azerbaijani government to push them to comply with and respect international norms. This statement emphasizes this need and sends a clear message that the Belgian delegation at COP29 must adhere to”.

“The EAFJD will continue its commitment to justice and establishing peace and will always strive to highlight the need for meaningful and direct actions in order to reach these goals”, concluded Karampetian.