Armenia officially become 104th member of International Solar Alliance

The Republic of Armenia has officially become the 104th full member of the International Solar Alliance, the Armenian Embassy in India informs.

Armenia’s Ambassador to India, Vahagn Afyan, and the Head of the Economic Diplomacy and Multilateral Economic Relations Divisions of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Abhishek Singh, officially exchanged the instrument of ratification of the “Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Alliance (ISA),” signed by the President of the Republic of Armenia, and the receipt letter from the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, as the Depository state for the same agreement.

Armenia’s full membership in the International Solar Alliance, founded by India and France, has been in effect since November 15, 2024. The corresponding agreement was signed on November 16, 2023, in Yerevan.