BBC video showcases the beauty of Armenia

BBC’s “Sunrise in Armenia” program showcases the beauty of Armenia to a global audience. The videօ is a product of successful collaboration between the Tourism Committee of Armenia and the BBC Global News.

As part of this collaboration, the BBC crew visited Armenia to capture stunning footage for the promotional video, which was aired 18 times on BBC TV. The video highlights the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture.

This is an incredible opportunity to introduce Armenia as a top tourist destination to the world.