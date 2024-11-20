PoliticsTop

Armenian Ambassador meets Secretary of Greek Parliament’s “New Democracy” faction

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 20, 2024, 19:22
Less than a minute

Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with Stavros Kalafatis, Chairman of the Greece-Armenia Friendship Group of the Greek Parliament, Secretary of the ruling “New Democracy” faction.

The Armenian Ambassador briefed the lawmaker on the recent developments in the Armenia-Greece bilateral relations, noting that the year has been extremely active in terms of contacts at the executive level. He noted that a number of visits and meetings are planned in the near future.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of intensifying inter-parliamentary contacts. Mr. Kalafatis, in turn, expressed interest in organizing mutual visits.

An agreement was reached to continue cooperation. At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged gifts.

