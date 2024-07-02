Portugal is in the quarter-finals

The match of the 1/8 finals of Euro-2024 was held between the national teams of Portugal and Slovenia.

The main time of the match ended in a goalless draw: 0-0.

In the first half of extra time, the Portuguese received a penalty kick, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot was blocked by Jan Oblak. No goals were scored in extra time and the winner of this game was decided in the penalty shootout.

Roberto Martinez’s team was more successful in the post-match penalty shootout (3-0) and reached the quarterfinals. Diego Costa repelled all three shots of the Slovenians.

In the quarter-finals, the Portuguese team will meet with France.

Source: armsport.am