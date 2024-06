Less than a minute

The Armenian team won silver medals at the European Youth Team Championship.

The Armenian team was represented by GM Emin Ohanyan, IM Arsen Davtyan, FM Robert Piliposyan, FM Erik Gasparyan and FM Benik Agasarov.

In the last round, our chess players beat the Austrian team 3:1.

The Israeli team became the winner of the tournament, losing only to the Armenian team.