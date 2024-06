Less than a minute

The Armenian national beat Kazakhstan in a friendly at Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan.

The Armenian team, led by Nair Tiknizyan, opened the score in the 4th minute.

Vahan Bichakhchyan doubled the advantage of the Armenian national team in the 58th minute of the match.

The Kazakh team scored a goal through a penalty in the last minute.