Eurosatory 2024 to welcome Armenia for first time

Armenia will be represented for the first time at Eurosatory, the No. 1 world exhibition for defense and security on the ground and in the air, which will be held from 17 to 21 June in Paris and will welcome more than 1,800 exhibitors from 90 countries, with 98,000 visitors and professionals expected, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Armenia informs.

The Armenia pavilion will host a delegation of member companies of the CCI France Armenia and an integral part of the Armenian military-industrial complex.



This will be the first opportunity for these Armenian companies to exhibit their technologies and solutions at an international trade fair in Europe, with the aim of signing contracts.



Several major events will be organized during the exhibition week.