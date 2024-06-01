Proposed amendments to NDAA seek closer US-Armenia security cooperation, end to US assistance to Azerbaijan

Amendments to the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act filed by Members of Congress Mike Lawler (R-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Katie Porter (D-CA) and Chris Pappas (D-NH) seek to cut aid to Azerbaijan, to strengthen U.S.-Armenia security cooperation, ensure the return of all Armenian prisoners held in Baku.

1) A bipartisan amendment offered by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) which repeals waiver authority that allows the U.S. to send military assistance other forms of aid to Azerbaijan while the Azeri government continues to target, abuse, and displace Armenians. The amendment is supported by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), and Gabe Amo (D-RI).

2) An amendment offered by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) calling on Azerbaijan to immediately return all Armenian Prisoners of War and captured civilians. The amendment is supported by Reps. Jim Costa (D-CA) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

3) An amendment offered by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) directing the Defense Department to develop a strategy to strengthen U.S.-Armenia security cooperation and deter further Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

4) An amendment offered by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) commissioning a report on the energy partnership Azerbaijan has had with Russian and Iranian companies under international sanctions. The amendment is supported by Reps. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Seth Moulton (D-MA).

5) An amendment offered by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) prohibiting any new export licenses for offensive security equipment for Azerbaijan. The amendment is supported by Reps. Jim Costa (D-CA) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

6) A bipartisan amendment offered by Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) requiring the Government Accountability Office to review and confirm Department of Defense and Department of State contingency plans for the repositioning of sensitive U.S. data and weapons systems that are in Turkey, including nuclear weapons and information related to the F-35 program. The amendment is supported by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

These amendments will be considered by the Rules Committee as early as the week of June 10th.