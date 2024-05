Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit 14 km southeast of Yerevan at 23:27 local time (19։27 GMT).

According to the Seismic Protection Survive of the Armenian Ministry of Interior, the quake was registered at the depth of 10 km and the intensity reached 4-5 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in capital Yerevan, as well as in Kotayk and Ararat regions.