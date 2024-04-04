WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook apps hit by outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have all gone down briefly as part of a major outage at parent company Meta, the BBC reports.

Thousands of app users reported issues accessing the three sites late on Wednesday, with people taking to other social media to air grievances.

While Meta’s status site indicates most issues are resolved, some of its business and messaging platforms are still experiencing “major disruptions”.

Problems began around 19:00 BST.

The UK site Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites, indicated around 82,000 issues with WhatsApp at 19:25 BST but an hour later the issue appeared to have been largely resolved.

Users on Instagram reported around 3,700 outages at 19:20 BST, with numbers persisting for a couple of hours.

Similarly, Facebook users advised of issues at the same time with 1,840 outages reported at 19:23 BST.