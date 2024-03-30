Man holds several hostages inside Dutch nightclub

Several people have been taken hostage at a popular nightclub in an eastern Dutch town, police say, the BBC reports.

A man entered the premises of Café Petticoat, in Ede, early in the morning threatening to blow himself up, local media reported.

Armed police evacuated the area, but said there was “no indication of a terrorist motive at this time”.

They later said three people had been released, but the “situation is not over yet.”

Dutch broadcaster NOS said three “visibly emotional” people wearing what appeared to be employee uniform could be seen leaving.

Mayor René Verhulst urged people not to share videos from the scene because the freed hostages “have the right to peace and privacy.”

“The police also want to be able to do their work properly,” he added.