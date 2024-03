Armenia’s Matenadaran, National Archives of India mull cooperation in research, restoration, and digitization

Sanjay Garg, Director of the National Archives of India, visited Mashtots Matenadaran – repository of ancient manuscripts.

Sanjay Garg, accompanied by Vahe Torosyan, the deputy director of Matenadaran, visited the Departments of Digitization and Archives and discussed the prospects of future cooperation with the management of Matenadaran.

The discussion mainly focused on research, restoration, and digitization of manuscripts and archival documents.