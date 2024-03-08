Ambassador Tigran Balayan discuses Armenia-EU partnership with MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar

Ambassador Tigran Balayan had a meeting with the Chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament Juan Fernando López Aguilar.

The interlocutors discussed the Armenia-EU partnership and the process of fulfilling the obligations undertaken within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Ambassador Balayan presented in detail the reforms of the justice sector in Armenia, the anti-corruption fight, as well as the adoption of the human rights strategy and subsequent action plan.