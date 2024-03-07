Armenia has institutional capacity to carry out border service at Zvartnots Airport – FM

The Russian side has been notified that only Armenian border guards will carry out service at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Foreign Minister of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos.

He underlined that from the very beginning the presence of Russian border guards at Zvartnots was seen as support to the newly independent state of Armenia.

“This function was expected to be carried out as long as Armenia needs it, and when Armenia builds institutional capacity, it will fully assume to carry out the function through its relevant bodies. Now we consider that the Republic of Armenia has the institutional capacity to carry out border service on its own and we have notified the Russian side about this and expressed gratitude for the support,” the Foreign Minister said.