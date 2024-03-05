Solemn event in Yerevan marks 65th birth anniversary of Vazgen Sargsyan

On March 5, a solemn event dedicated to the 65th birthday of Armenia’s National Hero Vazgen Sargsyan was held at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan.



During the event, speeches were made by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, Vazgen Sargsyan’s brother Aram Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Yerkapah Volunteers Union Sasun Mikayelyan, and Grigor Ohanyan, a member of the Youth Yerkapah Club.



Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan, representatives of the legislative and executive bodies, other high-ranking officials, servicemen, culture and science figures and others were present at the solemn event.



