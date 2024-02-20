Armenia’s Hripsime Khurshudyan calls it a career after winning bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenian weightlifter Hripsime Khurshudyan won the bronze at the European Championships under way in Bucharest, Romania.

Khurshudyan came third in the 87 kg event with a total result of 227 kg (105+122). The Armenian also won a small bronze medal in the snatch exercise, and was 5th in the clean & jerk.

The 36-year-old took off his sneakers after the last attempt, kissed the barbell and thanked her fans, hinting at retirement.

Tatev Hakobyan, the other representative of Armenia in the same weight category was the fourth with a total result of 227 kg (103+124).